Retired Archbishop of Ilesha, Methodist Church Nigeria, Ayo Ladigbolu, has called on Lt. General Oladipo Diya (retd.) to always address Nigerians on the state of the nation, in order to have a society where no man is oppressed.

Ladigbolu, who is the current national chairman, Yoruba Unity Forum (YUF), the umbrella body of all Yoruba race, made the call in a sermon, during a thanksgiving service to mark Diya’s 75th birthday, at the United African Methodist Evangelical Church, Abule Ijesha, Yaba, Lagos.

Describing the celebrant as God’s chosen and role model, the YUF president reiterated the need for the thanksgiving service. He thanked God for sparing Diya’s life, especially from the former military head of state, General Sani Abacha’s gulag, as well as other nerve-breaking experiences in the military and other endeavours.

Ladigbolu, while expressing Diya’s contributions to the founding of YUF, also commended his laudable achievements, including his public English Speaking Annual Competition for the Ogun public and private schools, Public Library Forum, IT Education Resource Centre at Odogbolu and several scholarship awards to indigent students, as well as financial support and empowerment to the needy, among other contributions by his General Oladipo Diya’s Foundation.

The archbishop thanked Diya for the reconstruction of the church, to the present benefitting cathedral.

He, therefore, prayed for the celebrant’s long life, sound health, prosperity and God’s divine blessings on him and family members.