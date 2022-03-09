From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Archbishop of Owerri Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji, has been elected the new President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN).

The new President of CBCN is expected to take over from Most Rev. Augustine Obiora Akubueze, whose four year tenure has ended.

Holy Father, Pope Francis, through the Apostolic Nuncio, Antonio Filipazzi, on Sunday, appointed Lucius Ugorji, as the Archbishop of Owerri Catholic Archdiocese, to replace Archbishop John Valentine Obinna, who retired at the age of 75.

Meanwhile, Archbishop Matthew Ndagoso of Kaduna Archdiocese was elected to assist Archbishop Ugorji as the Vice President.

Similarly, Bishop Donatus Ogun of Uromi Diocese, emerged the CBCN Secretary, while Bishop Peter Kayode Odetoyinbo of Abeokuta Diocese is the Assistant Secretary.

CBCN, in a statement released in Abuja, on Wednesday, indicated that the election was part of the first plenary meeting of the CBCN going on in Abuja.

The statement added that, in addition to the principal officers, other Bishops were also elected to oversee various departments and units of the Catholic Secretariat.