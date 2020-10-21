The Archbishop of Church of God Mission Int’l (CGMI), Margaret Idahosa, yesterday, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to do more at assuaging the already tensed polity by acceding to the demands of the protesting youths.

She made the appeal in a statement signed by Odemwingie Okundaye, director of administration of the church, urging the president to set in motion various actions by which the common patrimony can better be managed for the ultimate benefit of every citizen regardless of creed or tribe.

“We have watched with keen interest the events in our nation and it behoves on us as a church to speak for the oppressed, to stand for good governance, equity and the sanctity of life.

“This is so because the church is a microcosm of the society and a conglomerate of diverse backgrounds.”

According to her, every great nation can point at some time in their history when through a struggle they transitioned into greatness.