From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha, Valerian Maduka Okeke, has urged Nigerians to dream and work for a better country where brotherhood will be the norm while ethnicity, discrimination and marginalisation will be relegated to the dustbin of history.

In a Christmas message, delivered at the Basilica of the Most Holy Trinity, Onitsha, yesterday, Okeke said despite the realities and challenges of the moment, occasioned by COVID-19, economic recession and near hopeless situation generated by massive unemployment, violence and youth restiveness, there is a better future to look out for.

He said Nigerian should dream of a future where Boko Haram, bandits and men of violence will be sad stories of the past, totally repugnant to the sensibilities and modus operandi of the young and old of the present.

The archbishop said such future where people will not be identified or stigmatised by their religion, their place of origin or mother tongue is possible.