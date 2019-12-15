Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha, Most Rev Valerian Okeke, yesterday, presented prizes to the winners of the Archbishop Val Okeke Science Competition (AVOSCO) across senior and junior secondary schools within Archdiocese of Onitsha.

He said he invested in training the students in various catholic schools in the Archdiocese so that they would not suffer any deformity in their career life. He noted that many citizens of Nigeria had been denied their rights and entitlements in the country as a result of inequality and injustice.

He, however, said that education would go a long way to address such inequalities and ensure that citizens are given their due entitlements and also enjoy their full rights without recourse to tribe or religious affiliation.

The Archbishop enjoined students lagging behind in education to take their education seriously and endeavour to be part of the winning team in education. According to him, the science competition prepares the students to gain higher laurels in global competitions, while mastering the art of passing their exams in flying colours without any form of malpractices.

On his part, the Onitsha Archdiocesan Education Secretary Rev Fr Paschal Onwugbenu expressed gratitude to the Archbishop for encouraging and supporting education in the Archdiocese.