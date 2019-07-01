Isuzu Motors South Africa (IMSAF) has expanded its bakkie (pick-up) offering with the addition of an exclusive new flagship model aimed at avid off-roaders, professionals who need to travel to inaccessible places, and city dwellers looking to make a bold statement.

The Isuzu Arctic AT35 pick-up is available on an exclusive order only basis with a projected 50 units to be built annually in Port Elizabeth.

“Arctic Trucks are engineered for people who need to do tough jobs in tough environments, combining this attribute with Isuzu heritage of engineering tough, reliable bakkies is guaranteed to surprise and delight our customers,” said Dominic Rimmer, IMSAF executive for technical services.

IMSAF’s factory is the first and currently the only Isuzu Motors facility globally to receive Arctic Trucks International’s stamp of approval to build a production Arctic Truck model.