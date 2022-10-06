From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

President and CEO of African Renaissance and Diaspora Network (ARDN) Dr Djibril Diallo has received the 2022 most influential people of African descent (MIPAD) achievement award for his lifelong commitment towards advancing issues impacting people of African descent worldwide.

MIPAD is a global civil society initiative in support of the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent (UN IDPAD).

As proclaimed by the UN General Assembly Resolution 68/237, the award process involves spotlighting individual achievements from the year 2015 through 2024 in line with three pillars: Recognition, Justice, and Development.

Dr Diallo was presented with the Continental and Diaspora honour during the MIPAD recognition and awards ceremony held on 2nd October at the margins of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Other high-profile recipients of the award include the Mayor of New York City, Hon Eric Adams, and former First Vice President of Costa Rica Hon Epsy Campbell-Barr, among others.