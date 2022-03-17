By Adewale Sanyaolu

Ardova Plc (AP), a Nigerian integrated energy company in collaboration with key stakeholders has pledged to close gender inequalities in employment and entrepreneurship in Nigeria’s private sector.

The key stakeholders Ardova is partnering with in the Nigeria2Equal program, a multi-stakeholder project led by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), and also includes the Nigerian Exchange (NGX),

The move is in line with this year’s International Women’s Day theme, ‘’Break the Bias’’ which advocates for a gender-equal world that is free of bias and discrimination.

Ardova says it upholds a culture of diversity and inclusion by implementing policies that promote equality, transparency, and accountability to close gender gaps.

As part of the company’s IWD celebrations this year, a group of AP female employees visited Ijora Nursery and Primary School in Lagos to encourage young girls while providing them with gift bags which included school supplies to 100 female pupils as a follow-up to last year’s visit aimed at deepening its CSR initiative.

“Through leadership engagement, we have encouraged women to take an active role in advancing our company’s goals. Over the last year, we have made it a priority, and we’re delighted to report that almost half of our corporate leadership team is now female,” said Olumide Adeosun, Chief Executive Officer, Ardova Plc.

“For us, it does not end there. We want to continue taking purposeful steps to promote gender balance in our workplace because we recognise the critical role it plays in ensuring a sustainable future for everybody.

Ardova Plc will continue to actively promote gender diversity within the organisation and attract more talented and skilled females to pursue STEM-related careers through its AP Graduate Trainee Program, which presently has a nearly equal gender recruitment ratio,’’.

