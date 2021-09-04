A little bit of sibling rivalry is natural. Some sibling rivalries are purely playful, competitive one-upmanship, while some famous siblings take it to epic proportions by simply having it out for one another. Some are of the concern that the latter is not the case with Aisha and Mohammed Babangida, the two eldest children of ex-military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida. Recently the rumour mill went into an overdrive with tales that the famous Babangida siblings are embroiled in a simmering cold war. According to reports, there has been a silent power tussle between the 49-year old Polo-loving Mohammed and his 51-year old elder sister, Aisha. However, the long-simmering cold war allegedly came to a head during their dad’s recent 80th birthday celebration day in Minna, Niger State with both siblings attempting to take firm charge of the affairs of the ceremony. Aisha, a former Zamfara State first lady, is back to her father’s house in Minna. As the first and eldest child, she was alleged to have been at the loggerheads with Mohammed, the first son and heir to Babangida Dynasty on whose directive should prevail in the running of their parents’ Hilltop mansion now that their father is aging. While the real cause leading to the alleged cold war could not be immediately ascertained, what the talebearers could not insinuate was that both are in disagreement over the control of the family business interests. Nevertheless, this development is said to be causing tension among their other two siblings —Aminu and Halima— who have maintained their neutrality.

For Mohammed who will clock 50 next February, there is no gainsaying that he has earned his father’s trust. He was raised by his father as the heir apparent and everything that has to do with the ‘Babangida Legacy’, it is Mohammed’s call. Ditto the same love the General has for his first fruit, Aisha, who has taken on the legacy and role her mum, Maryam Babangida left behind. While it cannot be confirmed whether IBB is aware of the alleged rift between his two eldest children, many are hoping the worrisome development would not be allowed to fester.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.