“Amaka, you are one of my favourite columnists. I’m a man with a feminine voice and I’m also effeminate. Growing up was hell because I couldn’t play with boys, they always look for ways to shut me down and out.

Girls shoved me aside too. My teachers called me unprintable names as well. My parents and siblings didn’t make it any easier either. Although, I was quite a handful, at the slightest provocation, they insult me with ev- erything that is feminine about me.

I became a recluse, introverted and most of all, insecure. It was so bad and I hoped they saw the hurt in my eyes most times and stop hurting me.

I am in my mid 30s and never for once attracted to men. I’m not gay, neither am I bi-sexual. I’m straight; it’s just unfortunate that I am differ- ent. I didn’t learn it, I was born this way. I tried to change my mannerisms but failed woefully at it, so I stopped trying.

Most employers wouldn’t employ me because of my feminine voice and girlish behaviour. I started my own business immediately after I graduated and I’m doing well for myself.

Women who date me mostly do out of pity rather than love. The last girl I dated refused to be seen in public with me. It really hurts when people including strangers tell me to come out of the closet, that I’m gay. They tell me that I should own my truth.

Please, use your platform to en- lighten Nigerians that being effeminate doesn’t mean that one is gay or bisexual. I’m a living proof. They should stop jumping to conclusion without facts and treat us like we are humans.”

Dominic sent this via email.