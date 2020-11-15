Are lefthanded people smarter? The answer is “yes” and “no”. Yes – because they live in a right – handed world. Yes, because they have to adapt to right – handed instruments. Yes, because they have to read and write sentences written for right – handed people. Yes, because they have to think ahead, and be a step ahead, to navigate and comprehend what the right – handed world is saying and doing.

No – because, brilliance is somehow attached to genetics, and intelligence could be discerned by a smart person whether right or left handed.

The idea that left – handedness might be associated with general intelligence, or any cognitive ability for that matter seems to be related to the fact that the origin of handedness has very little to do with the hands themselves. It is impossible to judge whether someone is a left – hander or a right – hander just by looking at the hands, as long as the person is not performing any action. Bones, muscles, tendons and any other parts of the hands of left and right handers, typically do not show any visible differences. Instead, the preference to use one hand over the other, for fine motor tasks, such as writing, is caused by brain, according to research by Ocklenburg et el et 2013 from Germany.

Thus, it is at least conceivable that genetic or environmental factors that influence brain development, in such a way that someone becomes a left – hander might also affect the development of brain areas, linked to intelligence. Along these lines, it is not impossible that left – handedness and intelligence are linked. But are they really?

Empirical studies show surprisingly ambiguous results. Some studies find that right – handers are more intelligent according to Nicholas et el 2012, while others found the exact opposite, that left – handers are more intelligent, because they live in a right – handed world according to Ghayes & Adit – 2007.

Who are some famous lefties?

Four of six most recent US Presidents were lefties. Ronald Reagan, George W Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama. Some celebrities that are lefties include – Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates, Tom Cruise, Paul McCarthy, Prince Charles and his son Prince William.

Some Nigerians, that you do not know are left handed include – Babatunde Raji Fashola, Emeka Ike, Desmond Elliott, Teco Benson, Segun Arinze, Funke Akindele, Chiwetel Ejiofor, OC Ukeje, Adesua Etoni, Tolu Oniru aka Tools etc. Look at the list again. Are there special features that confers extra intelligence on them. I shall leave you to decide.

How rare are lefties?

Right – handed people dominate the world, and it has been that way since the Stone Age. How do we know? Researchers figured it out by measuring the arm bones in ancient skeletons, and by examining wear patterns in pre – historic tools. In Western Countries, lefties make up only 10% of the population, but this is much lower in African society, because our culture views left – handedness as infra – dig, and would rebuke a left handed child as being rude and uncultured.

I remember particularly, that my Son, had a left handed disposition which I encouraged, but without my knowledge, his various teachers in nursery and Primary schools did every thing to suppress him, and forced him to write with his right. I wish I could turn back the hand of the clock on his behalf.

Our take this week. Please in God’s name, do not, repeat do not, ever force your child, who manifests tendencies for left – handedness to become a rightie.You will destroy unconsciously his or her psychology, emotions, courage and intelligence. Always be medically guided.

Please follow me on Twitter @_DRSUN