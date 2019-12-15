Antioxidants are substances that can prevent or slow damage to cells caused by free radicals. Free radicals are unstable molecules, which the body produces as a reaction to environmental and other pressures. Antioxidant is not really the name of a substance, but rather it describes what a range of substances can do.

The sources of antioxidants can be natural or artificial. Certain plant-based foods are thought to be rich in antioxidants. Plant-based antioxidants are a kind of phytonutrient, or plant-based nutrient.

The body also produces some antioxidants, known as endogenous antioxidants. Antioxidants that come from outside the body are called exogenous.

Free radicals are waste substances produced by cells as the body processes food and reacts to the environment. If the body cannot process and remove free radicals efficiently, oxidative stress can result. This can harm cells and body function. Free radicals are also known as reactive oxygen species (ROS).

Factors that increase the production of free radicals in the body can be internal, such as inflammation, or external, for example, pollution, UV exposure, and cigarette smoke.

Oxidative stress has been linked to heart disease, cancer, arthritis, stroke, respiratory diseases, immune deficiency, emphysema, Parkinson’s disease, and other inflammatory or ischemic conditions.

Antioxidants are said to help neutralize free radicals in our bodies, and this is thought to boost overall health.

Ways free radicals arise in the body

Activities and processes that can lead to oxidative stress include: mitochondrial activity, excessive exercise, tissue trauma, due to inflammation and injury, ischemia and reperfusion damage, consumption of certain foods, especially refined and processed foods, trans fats, artificial sweeteners, and certain dyes and additives, smoking, environmental pollution, radiation, exposure to chemicals, such as pesticides and drugs, including chemotherapy, industrial solvents and ozone

Such activities and exposures can result in cell damage. This, in turn, may lead to: an excessive release of free iron or copper ions, an activation of phagocytes (a type of white blood cell with a role in fighting infection), an increase in enzymes that generate free radicals an a disruption of electron transport chains. All these can result in oxidative stress.

Health dangers of free radicals

The damage caused by antioxidants has been linked to cancer, atherosclerosis, and vision loss. It is thought that the free radicals cause changes in the cells that lead to these and possibly other conditions.

An intake of antioxidants is believed to reduce these risks.

According to one study “Antioxidants act as radical scavenger, hydrogen donor, electron donor, peroxide decomposer, singlet oxygen quencher, enzyme inhibitor, synergist, and metal-chelating agents.”

Other research has indicated that antioxidant supplements may help reduce vision loss due to age-related macular degeneration in older people.

Types of antioxidants

There are thought to be hundreds and possibly thousands of substances that can act as antioxidants. Each has its own role and can interact with others to help the body work effectively.

Examples of antioxidants that come from outside the body include: vitamins A, C and E; beta-carotene, lycopene, lutein, selenium, manganese and zeaxanthin.

Also flavonoids, flavones, catechins, polyphenols, and phytoestrogens are all types of antioxidants and phytonutrients, and they are all found in plant-based foods.

Each antioxidant serves a different function and is not interchangeable with another. This is why it is important to have a varied diet.

The best sources of antioxidants are plant-based foods, especially fruits and vegetables. Foods that are particularly high in antioxidants are often referred to as a “superfood” or “functional food.”

To obtain some specific antioxidants, try to include the following in your diet:

Vitamin A: Dairy produce, eggs, and liver

Vitamin C: Most fruits and vegetables, especially berries, oranges, and bell peppers

Vitamin E: Nuts and seeds, sunflower and other vegetable oils, and green, leafy vegetables

Beta-carotene: Brightly colored fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas, spinach, and mangoes

Lycopene: Pink and red fruits and vegetables, including tomatoes and watermelon

Lutein: Green, leafy vegetables, corn, papaya, and oranges

Selenium: Rice, corn, wheat, and other whole grains, as well as nuts, eggs, cheese, and legumes

Other foods that are believed to be good sources of antioxidants include: eggplants, legumes such as black beans or kidney beans; green and black teas, red grapes, dark chocolate, pomegranates and goji berries.

Effect of cooking

Cooking particular foods can either increase or decrease antioxidant levels. Lycopene is the antioxidant that gives tomatoes their rich red color. When tomatoes are heat-treated, the lycopene becomes more bio-available (easier for our bodies to process and use).

However, studies have shown that cauliflower, peas, and zucchini lose much of their antioxidant activity in the cooking process. Keep in mind that the important thing is eating a variety of antioxidant-rich foods, cooked and raw.

Dietary tips

Drinking a cup or two of green tea is thought to provide health benefits because of the antioxidants.

The following tips could help increase your antioxidant intake:

a). Include a fruit or a vegetable every time you eat, meals and snacks included.

b). Have a cup of green or matcha tea every day.

c). Look at the colours on your plate. If your food is mostly brown or beige, the antioxidant levels are likely to be low. Add in foods with rich colour like tomatoes, berries and green vegetables

d). Use turmeric, cumin, oregano, ginger, clove, and cinnamon to spice up the flavour and antioxidant content of your meals.

e). Snack on nuts, seeds, especially Brazil nuts, sunflower seeds, and dried fruit, but choose those with no added sugar or salt.

There is no set recommended daily allowance (RDA) for antioxidants, but a high intake of fresh plant-based produce is considered healthful.

Risks of antioxidants from supplements

It is worth remembering that, while studies link the consumption of fruits and vegetables with better overall health, it is not clear how far this is due to the activity of antioxidants. In addition, caution is needed regarding supplements.

The United States National Institutes of Health (NIH) warn that high doses of antioxidant supplements can be harmful. A high intake of beta-carotene, for example, has been linked to an increased risk of lung cancer in smokers. A high dose of vitamin E has been found to increase the risk of prostate cancer, and the use of some antioxidant supplements has been linked to a greater risk of tumor growth.

Antioxidant supplements may also interact with some medications. It is important to speak with a health provider before using any of these products.

Overall, research has not proven that taking any particular antioxidant as a supplement or through a food can protect against a disease.

There may be some benefit for people at risk of age-related macular degeneration, but it is essential to seek advice from a doctor about whether to use supplements, and which ones to use.

Last word

Free radicals have been linked to a range of diseases, including heart disease, cancer, and vision loss, but this does not mean that an increased intake of antioxidants will prevent these diseases. Antioxidants from artificial sources may increase the risk of some health problems.

As a result, it is important to seek out natural sources of antioxidants, in the form of a healthful diet.

Consuming fruits and vegetables has been linked to a lower rate of chronic diseases, and antioxidants may play a role. However, it is unlikely that consuming added antioxidants, especially in processed foods, will provide significant benefits.

