Lutein and zeaxanthin are two important carotenoids, which are pigments produced by plants that give fruits and vegetables a yellow to reddish hue. They’re structurally very similar, with just a slight difference in the arrangement of their atoms.

Both are potent antioxidants and offer a range of health benefits as they defend body against unstable molecules called free radicals. In excess, free radicals can damage body cells, contribute to aging and lead to the progression of diseases like heart disease, cancer, type 2 diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease. However, lutein and zeaxanthin are best known for protecting the eyes.

Lutein and zeaxanthin protect the body’s proteins, fats and DNA from stressors and can even help recycle glutathione, another key antioxidant in your body.

Additionally, their antioxidant properties may reduce the effects of “bad” LDL cholesterol, thus decreasing plaque build-up in the arteries and reducing the risk of heart disease.

Ordinarily, the eyes are exposed to both oxygen and light, which in turn promote the production of harmful oxygen free radicals. Lutein and zeaxanthin cancel out these free radicals, so they’re no longer able to damage your eye cells.

These carotenoids seem to work better together and can combat free radicals more effectively when combined, even at the same concentration

They support eye health

Lutein and zeaxanthin are the only dietary carotenoids that accumulate in the retina, particularly the macula region, which is located at the back of the eyeball.

Because they’re found in concentrated amounts in the macula, they’re known as macular pigments

The macula is essential for vision. Lutein and zeaxanthin work as important antioxidants in this area by protecting your eyes from harmful free radicals. It’s thought that a reduction of these antioxidants over time can impair eye health.

Lutein and zeaxanthin also act as a natural sunblock by absorbing excess light energy. They’re thought to especially protect your eyes from harmful blue light.

Below are some conditions with which lutein and zeaxanthin may help:

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD): Consumption of lutein and zeaxanthin may protect against AMD progression to blindness.

Cataracts: Cataracts are cloudy patches at the front of the eye. Eating foods rich in lutein and zeaxanthin may slow their formation.

Diabetic retinopathy: In animal diabetes studies, supplementing with lutein and zeaxanthin has been shown to reduce oxidative stress markers that damage the eyes.

Eye detachment: Rats with eye detachments who were given lutein injections had 54% less cell death than those injected with corn oil.

Uveitis: This is an inflammatory condition in the middle layer of the eye. Lutein and zeaxanthin may help reduce the inflammatory process involved.

The research to support lutein and zeaxanthin for eye health is promising, but not all studies show benefits. For example, some studies found no link between lutein and zeaxanthin intake and the risk of early onset age-related macular degeneration.

While there are many factors at play, having enough lutein and zeaxanthin is still crucial to your overall eye health.

May protect your skin

Only in recent years have the beneficial effects of lutein and zeaxanthin on skin been discovered. Their antioxidant effects allow them to protect your skin from the sun’s damaging ultraviolet.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

A two-week animal study showed that rats that received 0.4% lutein- and zeaxanthin-enriched diets had less UVB-induced skin inflammation than those who received only 0.04% of these carotenoids.

Another study in 46 people with mild-to-moderate dry skin found that those who received 10 mg of lutein and 2 mg of zeaxanthin had significantly improved skin tone, compared to the control group.

Furthermore, lutein and zeaxanthin may protect your skin cells from premature aging and UVB-induced tumors.

Lutein and zeaxanthin are widely recommended as dietary supplements to prevent visual loss or eye disease.

They’re usually sourced from marigold flowers and mixed with waxes but can also be made synthetically. These supplements are especially popular among older adults who are concerned about failing eye health.

Low levels of lutein and zeaxanthin in the eyes are associated with age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and cataracts, while higher blood levels of these carotenoids are linked to an up to 57% reduced risk of AMD.

Other people may benefit from lutein and zeaxanthin supplements as dietary intakes of carotenoids are often low.

Supplementing with lutein and zeaxanthin can also improve your overall antioxidant status, which may offer greater protection against stressors.

Lutein and zeaxanthin supplements have become very popular among people concerned with their eye health but may also benefit those with poor dietary intake.

Dosage

There’s currently no recommended dietary intake for lutein and zeaxanthin. What’s more, the amount of lutein and zeaxanthin your body requires may depend on the amount of stress it endures. For example, smokers may need more lutein and zeaxanthin, as they tend to have lower levels of carotenoids, compared to non-smokers.

Some people take an average 1–3 mg of lutein and zeaxanthin daily. However, you may need a lot more than this to reduce your risk of age-related macular degeneration.

Potential side effects and safety

There appear to be very few side effects associated with lutein and zeaxanthin supplements. A large-scale eye study found no adverse effects of lutein and zeaxanthin supplements over five years.

Food sources

Although lutein and zeaxanthin are responsible for the bright colours of many fruits and vegetables, they’re actually found in greater amounts in leafy green vegetables. Interestingly, the chlorophyll in dark-green vegetables masks lutein and zeaxanthin pigments, so the vegetables appear green in colour.

Key sources of these carotenoids include kale, parsley, spinach, broccoli and peas. Kale is one of the best sources of lutein with 48–115 mcg per gram of kale. By comparison, a carrot may only contain 2.5–5.1 mcg of lutein per gram.

Orange juice, honeydew melon, kiwis, red peppers, squash and grapes are also good sources of lutein and zeaxanthin, and you can find a decent amount of lutein and zeaxanthin in durum wheat and corn as well.

In addition, egg yolk may be an important source of lutein and zeaxanthin as the high fat content of the yolk may improve the absorption of these nutrients.

Fats improve the absorption of lutein and zeaxanthin, so including them in your diet, such as some olive oil in a green salad or some butter or coconut oil with your cooked greens, is a good

• Adapted from www.healthline.com