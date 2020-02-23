Dear readers,

Do you often complain that your partner does not value you or that he does not prioritize your relationship? Do you feel that he/she places you second when it comes to decisions? Do you feel like the children and his family members come before you? If you answered yes to any of these scenarios, read on because help is on the way.

If you want to keep your love life going, making your relationship a focal point should not end the day you wedded, “Relationships lose their lustre. So, make yours a priority,” says Karen Sherman, author of Marriage Magic! Find It, Keep It, and Make It Last.

Do the things you used to do when you were first dating: Show appreciation, complement each other, contact each other through the day, and show interest in each other.

Plan date nights. Schedule times you want to spend together on the calendar just as you would any other important event in your life.

Respect one another. Say “thank you,” and “I appreciate…” These little things let your partner know that they matter.

Plan to discuss issues that affect the family together before making major decisions. Listen effectively to what your spouse is saying. If you need clarification, echo back what you hear. It is quite alright to repeat what you heard by saying; “are you saying that —? Wait to get an affirmation to ensure you heard clearly.

If you can afford it, plan romantic getaways at least once a month.

Be sure to go on vacation at least once a year.

If you do all the cooking, your husband can give you a break by bringing home take-out dinner at least once a month for the entire family.

Both of you must learn to make the other person be at the centre of the relationship by being a team.

From now onwards, make your relationship and each other your priority. Do it because you love each other and love is respectful and caring.

Best wishes,

ν Dr. NJ