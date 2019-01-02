Wole Balogun

Pandemonium broke out along the Alagbado area of Agbado/Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, on Wednesday afternoon, as youths suspected to be Area Boys unleashed terror on every vehicle at sight along the ever-busy Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

Daily Sun learnt that the angry Area Boys forced every vehicle at sight at the Adura Bus Stop axis of the road to make a U-turn, throwing stones, pebbles and other dangerous weapons to the vehicles.

Two luxurious buses of the state government popularly known as Lagbus were vandalised and the passengers and drivers forced down from the buses.

The irate boys were venting their anger over the death of one of them who reportedly mistakenly dropped off a commercial vehicle on high speed and died instantly.

Details later…