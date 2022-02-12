Molly Kilete, Abuja

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Following security reports about perceived violence for Saturday’s area council elections, the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), police command has ordered the restrictions of movement from 8am to 3pm to restore law and order.

The command which had earlier relaxed the restriction order beginning from 12 midnight Friday to 4pm, Saturday, said the restriction became necessary from credible intelligence at its disposal.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Police public relations officer made this known in a statement issued late Friday night in Abuja.

The statement reads; “Base on credible intelligence at the disposal of the FCT Police Command and in the best security interest of the territory, the Fct police command has deemed it fit to restore the earlier pronounced restrictions of movement. The water-tight security arrangement will enable eligible voters exercise their civic responsibility,

Consequently, the restrictions commences from 8am – 3pm of 12th February 2022 , exempting those on essential services, participants and key players in the already scheduled WAEC examinations .

The Commissioner of Police FCT Police Command CP Babaji Sunday psc, while assuring the members of the public of the Command’s commitment towards ensuring a safe environment before, during and after the election, urges residents to exercise their voting rights without the fear of molestation or harassment of any kind, from any quarters .The CP also calls on residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883. Sent from my iPhone X