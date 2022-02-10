Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT), police command has announced the establishment of an emergency response team codenamed “9 sector re-enforcement team”, to curb any violence that may arise during the Area Council elections scheduled for Saturday in the FCT.

The security outfit comprising men of the Police and sister security agencies, located in all the area councils and perceived hot spots, would among others provide immediate response to cases of emergency in their places of deployment and prevent security breach.

Police Public Relations Officer in charge of the Command, Josephine Adeh, made this in a statement issued in Abuja.

She listed the nine areas where the emergency team are to be located to include Katshi/Karu, Abaji/ Robochi, Zuba/Deidei, Kwali, Gwagwalada, Kuje, Kabusa, Bwari and the Headquarters Response team and advised residents to contact the relevant telephone numbers provided in the event of any security breach.

Adeh’s statement made available to Daily Sun, reads;

“In absolute readiness for the forthcoming 12th February, 2022 Area council elections, the FCT Police Command wishes to intimate the general public with the emergency response system put in place via the creation of a “9 sector re-enforcement team “ comprising of the Police and other sister agencies.

“The Sectored reenforcement team is independent of, and shouldn’t be confused with the standard deployment of two (2 ) unarmed Police personnel at each Pooling unit across the state as required by standard best practices. The arrangement was however made to cater for the event of an emergency, totally ruling out the possibility of an overwhelming security breach, as well as availing residents with an immediate response option. Below is a list of the various sectors and their corresponding contacts.

1 Karshi/karu ——————- 07031288054,

09051515353

2 Abaji/ Robochi ————— 07039025916

3 Zuba/Deidei ——————-07069432758

4 Kwali —————————- 07084460616

5 Gwagwalada ——————08039671340

6 Kuje ——————————08099904277

08060505350

7 Kabusa ———————— 08034528322

8 Bwari —————————08033543835

9 HQ Response team ———08061336830

Consequent upon the above, the Commissioner of Police FCT Police Command CP Sunday Babaji psc wishes to urge members of the public to maximize the above opportunity in reporting any suspicious activities while the Police deploy efforts to ensure a safe election environment for all and sundry before, during and after the exercise.

In addition to the above, and to strengthen the effectiveness of the Command control room in the period in view, a joint Operation Control Center has been created to cater for complaints and distress calls at the Command level through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.