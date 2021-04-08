From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC), FCT chapter, has called on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to consider the time frame given to political parties in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to conduct its primaries ahead of 2022 Area Councils elections.

The Council said the short notice could affect the internal operations of the parties, thus affecting the smoothness and credibility of the elections.

It, thus, suggested for an adjustment in the time table to accommodate the interest of other stakeholders involved in the political process.

IPAC Chairman, FCT Chapter, Abdulrahman Ndagi, who addressed a press conference in Abuja, on Thursday, registered the displeasure of the political parties as regard the short notice by INEC.

He insisted that the notice was too short and should be shifted to between May and August to allow parties enough and proper time to conduct primaries to avoid inconclusive elections.

He said: “It’s worrisome that there is no prior meeting by the FCT INEC with the political parties or their leaders on the preparation for the 2022 Area Council elections before the guidelines were released. The timing is too short for political parties to organise their internal administrative setting before the primaries.”

Ndagi made reference to some sections of the Electoral Act 2010 as amended, which gives INEC and political parties enough time to organise and conduct elections.

Meanwhile, the IPAC Vice Chairman, Stanley Agwara, in his remarks, agreed with the chairman that there was need for more time, looking at the size of FCT.

He said: “we are just pleading with INEC to consider and give us more time because the political parties need to meet and discuss before the primaries.”