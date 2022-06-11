From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Kolapo Alimi, a close ally of former governor of Osun State and Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola, has finally dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Alimi, whose defection was earlier rumoured, had promised to make it open when it is time.

Having served as Commissionepor for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs under Aregbesola, Alimi has been a strong member of the splinter group of APC, The Osun Progressives (TOP), where he served as Secretary of the APC faction, before his defection.

He has been criticizing the state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola for allegedly neglecting him and some other Aregbesola’s men.

It was gathered that Alimi has been appointed as the Deputy Director-General of Adeleke Campaign Organisation, with a mandate to work with the PDP to ensure the emergence of its candidate in the July 16 governorship election.

The Director of Media and Publicity of PDP in the state, Oladele Oluwabamiji, confirmed that Alimi is now in PDP.

He said that “Adeleke’s defection to PDP is confirmed and he has also been appointed Deputy Director-General, Adeleke Campaign Organisation.”

Alimi also confirmed his defection saying he will inform the public very soon.

