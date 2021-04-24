From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has called on spirited individuals to join hands to condemn the attitude of people who expose Nigerians, especially, young girls to undignified engagements outside the shores of the country.

Aregbesola made this call in his office yesterday when he received the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa and her team.

“We have no choice than to ensure that Nigerians, no matter where they are in the world are supported, so as to give them a sense of dignity and integrity,” he said.

In a statement issued yesterday by Raphael B. Towoju for Director Press, Aregbesola promised the commitment of the ministry and its relevant agencies in supporting the commission to facilitate seamless and easy return of Nigerians facing challenges abroad.

The minister advised that more opportunities should be given to the youths through entrepreneurship development, adding that this would give them the opportunity for self-actualisation. He also suggested the need for the government to facilitate labour exchange between Nigeria and other countries as such would reduce the penchant for illegal migration.

“I announced a new passport processing regime which would commence on the 1st of June, this year. The timeline of six weeks was announced to ensure that whoever holds a Nigerian passport is a bonafide citizen,” the minister stressed.

Earlier, Dabiri-Erewa, who had noted that one of the major issues confronting Nigerians in the Diaspora was the issue of passport, thanked the minister and his team for introducing temporary passports for the return of Nigerians abroad and other commendable innovations they have introduced into the system.

She assured that the commission would continue to collaborate with relevant ministries, departments and agencies involved in migration, including the Ministry of Interior, so as to restore dignity to Nigerians abroad.