National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has commended the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, for his pioneering inspirational leadership in Osun State and his continued service to Nigeria.

Tinubu, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Tunde Rahman, described Aregbesola as a loyal and dependable friend and partner.

The APC leader, while congratulating the minister on turning 63, said he had done remarkably well for his state and country.

According to Tinubu, Aregbesola laid the foundation for the infrastructure development of Osun State.

“He turned it to what it is today: a modern state. He is creative and innovative. He provided inspirational leadership in Osun and now at the centre in Abuja.

“Aregbesola is resolute and committed to worthy causes.

“He is bold, courageous and always eager to take decisions that would impart the lives of a majority of our people.

“An engineer and political activist, Aregbesola made the difference in Lagos as commissioner for Works and Infrastructure for eight years, in Osun as governor for two terms and at present as minister of Interior,” he said

The APC leader said the minister is an exceptional grassroots campaigner and mobilizer who has remained invaluable to APC.

Tinubu congratulated Aregbesola as he turned 63 and prayed that the grace of Almighty Allah be with him always.

“May He grant him many more years, good health and renewed energy to continue in the service of our people and humanity,” he said