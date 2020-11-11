Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola has described the passing away of an elder statesman and a former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa as a huge shock and surprise.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Mohammed Manga, Director (Press & Public Relations) said while

“The news of the passage of Mallam Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa caught me totally unaware. I was with the son, Kassim, until 20.00 hrs of yesterday, November 10, 2020. There was no hint of sickness or death.

“It is therefore a huge shock and surprise that our leader and pillar in the struggle to build a just, humane and progressive society in Nigeria has returned to his maker; never again to be part of those patriotic efforts to make Nigeria very great and leader in the African renaissance.

“Mallam Musa was a patriot, democrat, socialist, consummate defender of the poor, advocate of social and economic justice, promoter of human rights, liberty and dignity and, above all, a very good man. His passage at 84 is the end of an era.

“He was a man of steely resolve on principles, yet soft to the core in relations with people.

“He was one of the colourful politicians of the Second Republic. Though he would go down in history as the first state governor to be impeached, he was insistent that the reason the opposition National Party of Nigeria (NPN) dominated legislature removed him from office was his plan to massively empower the masses through the establishment of micro and small enterprises.

“His brief period as the governor of Kaduna State was remarkable in his commitment to the people in the improvement of their living and working conditions.

“He will be well represented in the pantheons of the heroes of democracy for his brave and uncompromising stand on military disengagement and return of civil democratic rule, all through the period of military rule.

“This was at great personal risk and discomfort.

He consistently spoke truth to power and was always on the side of the people at the most critical junctions in the history of the country. He wore his opposition epaulet with honour and dignity. He could not be compromised, intimidated or silenced.

“He fought a good fight. He ran a good race. He won an invaluable and eternal position in the hearts of the masses and patriots for his priceless services to humanity.

“We pray that Allah SWT will forgive his shortcomings and grant him a beautiful abode in Aljannah Fridaous. Aamin.”