From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

Minister of Interior Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola has lent his voice to millions of Nigerians and well-wishers to express grief over the death of the publisher and founder of Leadership Newspaper, Samuel Ndanusa Isaiah, last Friday, saying that ‘it was a sunset too early.’

Aregbesola, who said he received the news of the death of the late patriot, politician, pharmacist and columnist with shock and disbelief, noting that it was a personal loss to him.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Mohammed Manga, Director (Press & Public Relations), said the Minister added that before his demise, ‘Nda-Isaiah was a bold defender of good causes, justice, human rights and democracy. He no doubt used his newspaper to pursue these causes, even as he pursued them in other aspects of life with all the resources the good Lord had given him.

‘He was a good friend of mine since I was Governor in Osun for eight years. He paid me a courtesy visit in September this year in my office and had been generally good and kind to me. His counsel and especially prayers and good wishes were sincere and invaluable.’

The Minister noted further that Nda-Isaiah’s participation in politics was principled and enlightened, adding that even when he wanted to be President in 2015 and contested the APC primary with the eventual winner, President Muhammadu Buhari, he was graceful in loss, and to demonstrate the absence of bitterness in him, he fully supported Mr President in the presidential election.

According to him, the late publisher and politician ‘was vivacious, full of life, as he was introspective and philosophical. He was a man of great depth.

‘He betrayed no emotion of illness or the imminence of his departure. But we cannot question the Almighty God, if and when he decides to take anyone to His side.’

The Minister prayed the Almighty God to be with the deceased’s family and give them His peace as well as grant them the fortitude to bear what he described as ‘this huge and irreparable loss.’