Ahead of the 2022 gubernatorial election in Osun State, lawmakers elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state have visited the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A Adeboye. The main purpose of the visit was for the cleric to intervene and help restore peace between the state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola and his predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola.

Associates of Aregbesola, the current Minister of Interior, operating under the aegis of The Osun Progressives (TOP) are currently locked in a supremacy battle with Oyetola for the soul of the party in the state.

Sometime in 2020, the National Leader of the party, Senator Bola Tinubu and a former Governor of Osun, Adebisi Akande, twice initiated peace moves between the former and current governors without success.

The APC caucus in the State House of Assembly, it was gathered, took the matter to the respected man of God who is also an indigene of Osun.

According to a source, the visitation to Pastor Adeboye was led by the Speaker, Timothy Owoeye and eight other members. The team reportedly met with Adeboye last week at the Redemption Camp.

The source said: “The visit was led by the Speaker and they sought Baba’s help to help broker peace so as to guarantee and sustain the development of Osun. Baba appreciated the visit and the Speaker’s team’s initiative to resolve the issues. He stressed however that though he is not a politician, he will be guided by the scripture that said blessed are peacemakers, for they shall be called children of God. The General Overseer prayed for his visitors before they departed for Osogbo. “