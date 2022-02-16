From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Minister of Interior and former governor of Osun State Rauf Aregbesola, has come under fire over his verbal attacks on national leader of the All progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and former chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande.

Aregbesola had alleged that his security repelled an attempt attack on him, a claim faulted by the police who described the shooting as conduct likely to cause the breach of peace in the state.

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ila Federal Constituency had converged on the residence of Akande to endorse Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, as candidate of the party in Saturday’s primary election.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matter, Sunday Akere, has, however, faulted the claim of Aregbesola that he was attacked by hoodlums, saying “there is no truth in the claim that Aregbesola wanted to be assassinated.”

“What they are trying to do is to cause crisis in the state, probably for them to get sympathy and to make the Federal Government declare a state of emergency on the state. The procession of Aregbesola in Osogbo was aired live on Facebook, there was nowhere anybody ambushed him.

“Aregbesola came to town to terrorise the residents of the state, it is the game plan of Aregbesola which we all know. We know his orientation, thinking and plans in the state, we can’t be surprise by his actions, what he is trying to do is to intimidate the voters ahead of primary election of APC in Osun.”

The National Association of Osun State Students (NAOSS), protested against the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), who they fingered in the shooting that threw the state into panic.

They barricaded the headquarters of the NSCDC in Osogbo with placardswith inscriptions such as: “NSCDC stop violence In Osun,” “NSCDC stop brutality in Osun,” “NSCDC no more shooting in Osun,” among others.