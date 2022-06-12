From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Kolapo Alimi, a close ally of former governor of Osun State and Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Alimi whose defection was earlier rumoured had promised to make it open when at the due time.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Having served as Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs under Aregbesola, Alimi has been a strong member of the splinter group of APC, The Osun Progressives (TOP), where he served as secretary, before his defection.

He has been criticising the state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, for allegedly neglecting him and some other of Aregbesola’s men.

It was gathered that Alimi had been appointed as the Deputy Director-General of Adeleke Campaign Organisation, with a mandate to work with the PDP to ensure the emergence of its candidate in the July 16 governorship election.

The Director of Media and Publicity of PDP in the state, Oladele Oluwabamiji, confirmed that Alimi is now in PDP.

He said: “Adeleke’s defection to PDP is confirmed, and he has also been appointed Deputy Director-General, Adeleke Campaign Organisation.”

Alimi also confirmed his defection, saying he would inform the public very soon.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .