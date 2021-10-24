From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A group, Ogun West Frontliners, has thrown its weight behind the plan by the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, and Yewa Traditional Coincil to confer the title of Aremo Of Yewaland on Senator Olamilekan Adeola, otherwise known as Yayi.

The group in a statement signed by its leader, Dr. Kunle Salako and 25 others, a copy made available to Daily Sun on Sunday, declared that the senator is well qualified to be honoured with the traditional title as a bonafide indigene of Ilaro, Yewa South Local Government Area.

A sociocultural group, Ogun West Liberation Forum, had last Friday queried the locus of the Olu of Ilaro to confer the Pan-Yewa title on Senator Adeola.

It also challenged the eligibility of Yayi to be honoured with a traditional title, which it described as highly revered, calling on Oba Olugbenle to rescind his decision.

But Ogun West Frontliners in the statement defended the choice of the senator representing Lagos West in National Assembly, and lauded the monarch and the Yewa Traditional Council for making the right choice.

It, however, described the position of Ogun West Liberation Forum as mischievous and ploy to destabilise Yewaland and by extension, Ogun West for selfish political gains.

“The conferment in question is not only within the purview of Yewa Traditional Council, but also a collective decision of the Council under the Paramount Ruler of Yewaland; Oba Kehinde Gbadewole Olugbenle.

“It is instructive to state that the decision is in consonance with the customary and chieftaincy law of Ogun State, which give the authority to the Paramount Ruler and the Traditional Council to confer Chieftaincy Title as they deem fit.

“A close scrutiny of the petitioners shows that they are known aides and political surrogates of a former governor of Ogun State who has never hidden his disdain for the person of Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (YAYI).

“We therefore deduce that the motive of the petition is to politicise a purely traditional matter and create a semblance of crisis in Yewaland where actually, there is none.

“As bonafide and proud Indigenes of Yewaland, we condemn unequivocally this act of betrayal of our heritage and the attempted desecration of many sacred crowns of Yewaland.

“We call on well meaning individuals to disregard the falsehood and propaganda being bandied around, designed to promote ulterior political agenda of a non Yewa Indigene with the active connivance of his few cohorts in the land.

“It is unfortunate that a few elements have offered themselves to blackmail and create an unfounded crisis in order to desecrate the exalted Yewa Traditional Institutions. We are also aware that the petitioners have failed to approach the Paramount Ruler or the Traditional Council for any clarification before going to the press; of course, they will not tow such honourable line as their intent and purpose are very mischievous”. The statement read.

