Laide Raheem, Abeokuta.

The Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, has disclosed why monarchs in Ogun West decided to honour the Senator representing Lagos West, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, with the traditional title of Aremo of Yewaland.

The monarch said Senator Adeola, otherwise known as Yayi, has not only contributed immensely to the development and growth of Yewaland, but identified with the zone as his place of origin.

Oba Olugbenle added that the senator had also empowered several indigenes of Yewaland, and accorded respect to traditional authority.

The Olu of Ilaro gave this disclosure when chiefs and indigenes of Pahayi, Ilaro, as well as members of Adeola’s Family House in the town visited him in his palace in Ilaro, to thank him for the honour done their son.

The entourage led by the Akinrogun of Pahayi, Chief Michael Ogundimu, also had Isaga chiefs, sons and daughters from Lagos.

The monarch, while declaring there was no going back on the official installation of the senator as the Aremo of Yewaland, said those opposing the installation were just playing politics.

He said the senator remains one of the prominent indigenes of Yewaland whose good leadership quality has endeared him to the traditional rulers and stakeholders in Ogun West.

Oba Olugbenle, however, urged other sons and daughters of Yewa to emulate Adeola by not only identifying with their roots, but ensure they bond with their people.

He also called on the Yewa people to further unite to reposition the zone for greater heights, adding they should desist from acrimony and politics capable of causing division.

The monarch said he would continue to identify other Yewa people and encourage them towards the development of Yewaland.

“The step we took at the Yewa Traditional Council to honour Yayi was deliberate in order to use him as a point of contact and encouragement to others, to identify with Yewaland. The Council decided to on this five years ago, but, I put it on hold because of the political climate then.

“Yayi is so honoured because of his great contributions and genuine love for Yewaland. And I tell you, there is no going back on installing him officially. Those opposing him are only being mischievous and playing bad politics”. Oba Olugbenle stated.

In his response, Chief Ogundimu thanked Oba Olugbenle for the conferment of the Aremo title on Yayi.

He noted the senator who hails from Onibata Compound in Pahayi in Ilaro is a bonafide Isaga son, expressing optimism the title would spur Adeola to do more for his origin and people.