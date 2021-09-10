From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Director General, Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Comrade Issa Aremu has said that establishment of the National Commission on Disability Affairs (NCDA) by President Muhammadu Buhari would foster inclusion of millions of people living with disabilities in process of national development.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen by Comrade Aremu during the week.

The Director General commended President Buhari for signing into law in 2018 the discrimination against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act which prohibits discrimination against people living with disabilities.

To this end, President Buhari established a National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, responsible for ensuring that people with disabilities have access to housing, education, and healthcare.

He described the Disabilities law as the “most socially responsible law in the democratic dispensation” adding that Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), would partner with Kwara State Joint National Association of Persons Living With Disabilities to implement the new law through mass education of organized labour and civil society on its provisions.

He also disclosed that MINILS is set to mark 2021 International Day of International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3 which is an International observance Day by the United Nations since 1992 to promote understanding of disability issues and mobilize support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities.

