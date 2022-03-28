By Bimbola Oyesola

With the inaguration of the Africa’s largest granulated urea fertiliser complex, Dangote Fertiliser Limited, in Lekki, Lagos, last week, the Dangote Group has been commended for creating 5,000 direct and indirect jobs as well as saving $125 million in fertilizer import substitution for Nigeria.

In his congratulatory message to the president of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the director-general of the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Ilorin, Kwara State, Issa Aremu, said the new $2.5 billion Dangote Fertiliser Limited “once again stands the group out as Africa’s leading industrializer and largest employer of labour.”

Aremu observed that, with the expected largest petrol refinery, 650,000 barrels-per-day (more than enough to meet Nigeria’s petrol needs and for export), “Aliko Dangote has long changed the narrative of Nigeria and Africa from pessimism of exporter of raw materials, importers of finished products to that of manufacturing, value addition and mass job creation.”

According to him, “Aliko Dangote is often reported as the richest man in Africa. But what is even more significant is that he is a lead industrializer, lead employer of labour, based on value adding manufacturing activities ranging from production of cement, sugar and flour and now to fertilizer and petroleum products, among others”.

The Director General praised the collaboration between the Federal, Lagos state governments and Aliko group which he said “facilitated the conception and completion of the new plant”, adding “that the historic event would accelerate the implementation of Nigeria’s Industrial Revolution Plan as contained in the new National Development Plan recently unveiled by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Aremu said as Nigeria prepares for 2023 general elections, it was time for all stakeholders in Nigeria’s project for what he called “new Partnership for Development, Diversification and Mass Employment” .

“We should build on the strengths of Nigeria’s raw materials, large market and abundant human resources and minimize the weaknesses of policy inconsistency and weak Infrastructure to grow the non- oil extractive sector.

In this respect we must commend the investment patriotism and pan African orientation of the President/Chief Executive of Dangote Group of industries, Alhaji Aliko Dangote in changing the narrative of Africa from that of ‘resource curse’ to resource beneficiation. It is an open knowledge that Dangote group is a leading “Doing Group” in Africa” he wrote.