The 19th annual Aret Adams memorial lecture holds on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at the Muson Centre (Agip Recital Hall), Marina, Onikan, Lagos by 11.00 a.m. The Programme Coordinator of Aret Adams Foundation, Mr. Akin Jokojeje, who announced this in a press statement in Lagos, noted that the Hon. Minister of State for Environment, Chief (Mrs.) Sharon Ikeazor and Dr. Thomas M. John (former GMD, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC), would be the keynote speaker and the chairman, respectively.

He further stated that seasoned professionals, technocrats and experts in the field of subject for discussion have been put together as panelists to explore the theme: “Global Energy Transition Agenda: Nigeria’s Preparedness?”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Major players and stakeholders in the oil and gas industry, financial institutions, manufacturing as well as captains of industries are expected at the event set up to honour the late Chief Godwin Aret Adams, the first Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (1988 to 1990) and which has positively impacted on many Nigerians since inception.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.