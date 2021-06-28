From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Aretean, Nigeria’s first Ivy League college, is set to open academic activities in Abuja with a summer camp on July 5.

The school is expected to run a British/Nigeria academic curriculum and leadership courses that would expose students to a complete circle of training and development.

The college with a hostel facility has qualified teaching and non-teaching staff, including renowned British and African scholars.

Proprietress Uloma Nwosu Rochas told reporters in Abuja that the idea of the school is to restore character and culture and key components of the educational system.

She said the Aretean is set to breed a whole new generation of leaders by reinforcing the need for responsibility, character and intelligence.

She disclosed that the school is affiliated with some renowned colleges in the United Kingdom and will also engage in exchange programmes.

Former Liberian President Helen Johnson Sir leaf, who visited the college, described it as an impactful initiative that will produce a complete African child that will provide leadership that will propel the continent to global reckoning.

The first African female President further noted that education is about the only tool that can liberate and lift up Africa, adding that the idea of impacting leadership skills in students in the early years will ensure the emergence of great leaders that can compete with their contemporaries across the world.

