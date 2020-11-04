Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Barely 48 hours after the northern States governors held meeting in Kaduna, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) on Wednesday picked holes in the resolutions of the governors meeting, saying it was a disappointment to cultured northerners.

The Coalition said most issues discussed and resolved at were not priorities of the northern region at the moment.

The governors had at their meeting taken stand on the need for quick resolution of the overdrawn ASUU misunderstanding with the Federal Government , censoring of social media, the decision to sustain periodic engagements with other segments of northern leadership and critical stakeholders, amongst others.