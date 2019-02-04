Arewa community in Lagos, under the leadership of Sani Kabiru, the Seriki Hausawa and chairman, Arewa Traditional Council, has adopted Senator Solomon Adeola as its candidate for the Lagos West Senatorial District in the February 16 Election.

The adoption took place immediately after he was turbanned as the Serikin Yakin Tafida of Lagos State at the palace of Seriki Hausawa in Yaba, Lagos. Kabiru said the Arewa community had watched Adeola’s contributions to the development of Lagos from his days in the Lagos State House of Assembly and his contributions at national level as a House of Representatives member to his senatorial representation and found him worthy to support for continuity in the Senate.

Adeola, in his response commended the Arewa community for the honour done him and the support for the progressives over the years, adding that he will not let them down in all his programmes.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker called on Nigerians to reject the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the polls.

The senator, made the call while addressing party faithful, stakeholders and residents in Agege area of the state.

He added that the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, had no sincere intentions to promote the development of the country. “PDP, in 16 years, were trusted with power to put the country on the path of sustainable development but, instead, looted and misgoverned the nation with massive human suffering and misery for a disappointed nation,” he said.

The senator pointed out that massive corruption, lawlessness, and leadership ineptitude were the hallmarks of the PDP administration, adding that the plan by Atiku to sell the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to his friends and pardon treasury looters clearly showed he wanted to be president to protect certain interests that ruined the country in the past.

The senator advised citizens to vote for APC and President Muhammad Buhari as he had shown the commitment, capacity and integrity to move the country forward.

“The PDP and its candidate, Atiku are saying they want to get Nigeria working again. The question we should ask them is: Who brought us here? They governed for 16 years and they plundered our resources for themselves, their friends and their families, neglecting the people,” he said.