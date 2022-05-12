From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Association of Arewa Community, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chapter, in the South-South geo-political region, has thrown its weight behind the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, as more presidential aspirants declare their interest to run in the 2023 presidential election.

The association said having assessed all the presidential aspirants irrespective of their political affiliation and ethnic colouration, it has found Governor Wike as the most qualified and experienced for the onerous job of the president.

The Arewa Community, an umbrella body of all Nigerian citizens of Northern extraction living in the South-South region, said they were more at home with Governor Wike becoming the next president of Nigeria than any of the aspirants that have indicated an interest in the office.

They said their position was based on the love Wike has shown to the Northerners and other non-indigene residents in Rivers State and his track record of achievements since his assumption of office as the Rivers State governor in 2015.

A statement issued and signed by the Association’s Executive Secretary, Abubakar Sadiq Walu, commended Governor Wike for all his laudable achievements that have transformed Rivers State into a tourist attraction and investors’ haven.

According to the statement, Rivers State has never had it so good and secure before now and this is basically a result of the developmental strides of Governor Wike, in addition to the security mechanism he has put in place, which has drastically reduced insecurity in the State.

The Association of Arewa Community believes that if Governor Wike is given the chance to lead Nigeria as its president, he would replicate the same developmental strides across the nation, a feat that has nationally and globally earned him the accolade, ‘Mr. Quality Projects’.

According to them, the Association has already put all machinery in place to persuade other party delegates, especially those from the North, to vote for Governor Wike during the party’s primaries and eventually as president of Nigeria.

The Arewa Community, PDP Chapter in the South-South zone, said they were only motivated to support Wike for the general interest and welfare of all Nigerians, and that the association is not an opposition group to any local, state or federal government.

The association declared: “We believe in good governance which is the effective exercise of power and authority in a manner that serves and improves the quality of life of the Nigerian people. This includes using state power to create an egalitarian society in which the full development of individuals and their capacity to control their lives are guaranteed.”