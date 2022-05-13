From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Association of Arewa Community, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chapter, in the South South geo-political region, has thrown its weight behind the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, as more presidential aspirants declared their interest to contest the 2023 presidential election.

The association said having assessed all the presidential aspirants, irrespective of their political affiliation and ethnic coloration, it has found Governor Wike as the most qualified and experienced for the onerous job of the president.

The Arewa community, an umbrella body of all Nigerian citizens of northern extraction, living in the South South region, said they were more at home with Governor Wike becoming the next president of Nigeria than any of the aspirants that have indicated interest in the office.

They said their position was based on the love Wike has shown to the northerners and other non-indigenes resident in Rivers State and his track record of achievements since his assumption of office as the Rivers State governor in 2015.

In a statement issued and signed by Executive Secretary, Abubakar Sadiq Walu, the association commended Governor Wike for all his laudable achievements that have transformed Rivers State to a tourist attraction and investors’ haven.