Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The National Executive Council (NEC) of northern lobby Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) is currently meeting in Kaduna over rising insecurity in the region.

Issues that top the agenda of the meeting include insecurity in the North and Nigeria, fact-finding visit to Southern Kaduna, resuscitation of Agriculture/Industries in the North as well as a review of ACF Constitution.

The meeting, which is being presided over by the Chairman of the Forum and former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, began with an opening prayer at 11:49 am.