From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A northern political pressure group, the Association of Arewa Community in Igbo Land, has advocated for a president of Igbo extraction in the 2023 presidential election.

The group made its position known in Umuahia through its national president, Alhaji Mohammed Nalado Umaru while briefing reporters on the pan-Nigerian activities of its members.

Umaru, who said members of the association were drawn from people of different nationalities that make up the North, stressed the need for the Igbo to be given the chance to rule the country.

Alhaji Umaru said the association was not being sponsored by any political party but was being driven by the spirit of fairness.

While enjoining other zones to support the emergence of an Igbo man in 2023, the group warned against repeating the Jim Nwobodo and Alex Ekwueme clash in Jos, 1999 which denied Igbo PDP presidential ticket.

‘If we can tell ourselves the truth, leadership in Nigeria has always been lopsided against a particular ethnic group or the other. Presently, President, Vice President, Speaker, House of Reps, including Inspector-General of Police, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Air Staff, Director General of DSS are all occupied by one ethnic group, leaving the Igbos to feel marginalised.

‘These positions should have been evenly distributed among the tribes that made up the Nigeria entity so that peace will reign.

‘Igbos should do their homework well and pick the best material. In fact, we will take this campaign to our people in the North,’ Umaru assured.

