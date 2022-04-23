From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A group under the auspices of the Northern Democratic Defence League (NDDL) has reacted to reports of an exercise carried out by eminent elders in the region which pruned the number of presidential aspirants of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) describing the process as judicious and the outcome as fair and credible.

The Group however regretted other reports that Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has denied the consensus reached as unfortunate, saying it further testifies to Tambuwal’s consistent inconsistencies.

Referring to Tambuwal’s optimism that just two days before the outcome of the process the consensus arrangement is healthy for the PDP and that it would favour him, the Group said it is inconsistent and shameless for him to deny going through the exercise.

Tambuwal was quoted by many national dailies a few hours before the consensus outcome was released commending it as a good thing, healthy for the party, and saying ‘I’m thinking, that the consensus will favour me.’

The Group in a statement signed by its coordinator, Auwal Liti Darazo however, frowned at the poor statesmanship and patriotism exhibited by Tambuwal.

The statement noted that in place of the barefaced lies and denial of the process by Tambuwal, the group of eminent elders and leaders of the region deserves respect particularly from him being the sole initiator of the consensus process while commending the aspirants for their courage for standing firm for justice, fairness and inclusiveness.

The group said it takes genuine statesmanship for the eminent elders to have resolved that the North East and North Central should be given the chance this time around because the North West has been having it since the inception of the fourth republic democracy.

“The simple fact that the elders have so patriotically submitted that other zones of the Zone which have not had the opportunity should be considered this time around, speaks volumes for their integrity, selflessness, patriotic love for the North and for the country.

“It is therefore contradictory that Tambuwal who claims the ability to unite the whole country should also be the one fuming over an exercise in inclusivity that tilts towards zones that have previously been deprived of such opportunities, ” the group lashed out.

The group hailed the other co-aspirants who patriotically submitted to the process and kept to their gentleman pledge to abide by its outcome and to work for the general victory of the party and promotion of democratic ideals in the country.

Meanwhile, the group congratulates the two consensus candidates, Governor Bala Mohammad from the North East and former Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki from the North Central and urges them to bridge any rift that could derail the process.