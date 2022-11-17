From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

A group called Arewa Citizens Action for Good Governance has hailed the efforts of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Farouq Yahaya, in the fight against banditry and other forms of criminalities in the country.

The group, in a statement signed by its president, Sani Mohammed, said the zeal and commitment of the Nigerian Army are laudable and responsible for the numerous gains recorded so far in parts of the North West and other parts of the country.

“The Chief of Army Staff has displayed uncommon courage in leading the war against banditry through ingenious ways, such as coordinating the battles from the front and entrenching a regime of collaboration with sister security agencies in the country.

“The Chief of Army Staff has displayed an unalloyed passion for service to the country. This has resulted in coordinated and strategic efforts to rid the country of bandits and criminal activities.”

They also commended officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army for their gallantry in taking the battle to the bandits in their enclaves, dislodging them and liberating communities from their nefarious activities.

The Arewa group encouraged the Chief of Army Staff to continue to render service to the country in this manner as it is evident that since he assumed office, the operations of the Nigerian Army in addressing the security challenges in the country have been noteworthy.

According to them, the Nigerian Army under his command has also witnessed improved engagements in line with the rules of engagement in war and conflict situations.

“This is commendable and an indication that in no distant time, activities of bandits and other criminal elements will be a thing of the past with the renewed onslaught.

They urged all stakeholders to continue to render support to the operations of the Nigerian Army in the war against banditry and other acts of criminalities in the country just as they pledged their continuous support for the Nigerian Army’s operations in crime fighting.