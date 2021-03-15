Governor of Plateau State and Chairman of Northern State Governors’ Forum (NSG), Simon Lalong, has been told to take urgent steps to ensure suspension of the disposal process of the New Nigerian Newspapers Company Limited (NNN) property is reversed immediately.

On May 17, 2019, NSGF, under the chairmanship of the immediate past governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, during a meeting reiterated its earlier approval for the disposal of the non-core property of NNN by New Capital Properties Limited (NCPL), a subsidiary company of New Nigeria Development Company Limited (NNDC).

The Concerned Northern Citizens (CNC), in a statement by its convener, Abdullahi Muhammad, yesterday, said some of the successful bidders for the property have since proceeded to initiate legal action against NNDC and its subsidiary, NCPL, for the wrongful suspension of the bid exercise for the disposal of the property with several others likely to do so if steps are not taken to redress the situation.

Muhammad said this would further dent the reputation of NNDC as a corporate entity and by extension, NSGF the owners.

“We want to draw the NSGF’s attention to the adverse implications of the suspension of the bid which include a hindrance to the determination of the NSGF to permanently resolve the issues that have crippled NNN for several years now, which may be misconstrued as insensitivity on the part of the NSGF.”

He advised the NSGF to note the aforementioned and act expeditiously by issuing necessary directives to the NNDC to do the needful in saving the legacy of Ahmadu Bello, the late Sardauna of Sokoto.