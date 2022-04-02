From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Worried by the brewing political tension due to clamour for power shift to the South, Arewa People’s Democratic Coalition (APDC) has vowed to support only candidates from the South to douse political tension for peace to reign.

According to the northern based group, the decision to support power shift to the south is to send a strong message to the north that it has failed Nigerians.

They are optimistic that the current political tension stirred up by security challenges and power tussle can only fizzle out, if the highly coveted seat of President returns to the South.

The group which disclosed this in a press statement signed by the Coordinator, Comrade Mohammed Bagudu said, “The only person that has all the leadership qualities mentioned is the current Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade

It also stated that , “It is now clear that the ruling party ,led by President Muhammadu Buhari , a core northerner has failed Nigerians ,so ,no gainsaying another Northerner should take over and worsen the situation .

“The current challenges facing Nigeria needs a leader from the South ,who is intellectually sound with the requisite capacity to handle challenges of security , economy , poverty, unemployment and other problems militating growth and development”.

The Statement further said, ” We have held series of meetings with our friends from the South-west, South-east and South-South over the preferred candidate from the entire South and resolved to support the candidate that is selfless, Detribalised and committed to Unity and progress of Nigeria .

“Our research team worked on three candidates and Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade emerged the preferred candidate with 70 per cent aggregate score above others, hence our decision to give him absolute support to emerge as Nigeria’s President come 2023.

“One of the projects that scored him high was the fact that he’s the only Governor , who thought of constructing a Super Highway to the entire Eastern region a feat worthy of commendation .

“The former Federal lawmaker has demonstrated his passion to work hard and deminish all factors militating against peace and unity of citizens as well as residents of Cross River State .

“Our northern brothers in Cross River gave good account and recommendation of how Prof.Ayade provided adequate security for them and employment opportunities across board without sentiments .

“We therefore urge all Nigerians to rise up and give consideration to a President who is young , vibrant and focused .Most especially a tested leader .”