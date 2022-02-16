.Says enough is enough

From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Pan-Arewa socio-political organization, Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), has warned the South East Network (ESN), over alleged attack of Northerners residing in Abia State, saying it would no longer tolerate it.

CNG’s Spokesperson Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, in a statement yesterday, called on the Abia State government, to intervene and bring the culprits to book.

Abdul-Azeez said, “the recent attack in Abia has taken matters to a point whereby silence has become complicity and inaction is no longer an option in the face of unprovoked evictions, attacks and killings of northerners in various parts of the South East.

“As a first step, we demand that the Abia state and the federal government must act quickly to arrest these criminals and expose their supporters within two weeks from today.

“We also demand an immediate and comprehensive assessment of casualties and extent of damage inflicted on the innocent northerners and appropriate compensation made to the victims.”.

He added that, “it is quite aware of the resort being made by self-appointed enemies of the North to force the North into reacting to their provocations in kind so as to usher in anarchy and greater instability.

“We remind the ESN, the IPOB and their sponsors that they do not have monopoly of rascality and violence and that the patience of the North has reached its nadir and we are no longer prepared to turn the other cheek.

“We warn that the North will no longer tolerate any further treatment of northerners resulting from the hate campaigns and propaganda being conducted by regional and ethnic agitators, aimed mainly at instigating reprisals by northerners against people from other parts of the country.

“We are quite aware that the perpetrators of this relentless violence pursuing this agenda of destruction and collective mayhem, fervently hope it will engulf the entire country and bring about another civil war and mass killings and suffering of innocent people.”