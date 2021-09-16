From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Arewa Youth Assembly has impeached and expelled its former Speaker, Mohammed Salihu Danlami, over a statement credited to him, wherein he attacked President Muhammadu Buhari’s economic agenda

According to the Assembly, the sacked speaker allegedly maligned the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele.

Addressing reporters in Abuja, Tahir Muhammad Azare, the newly appointed Speaker, said that Danlami, despite a resolution of the leadership of the Assembly not to use the platform for devious political plots, went ahead to use its name to threaten national security and the economy of the country.

‘We had asked ourselves, which Emefiele is Mr Salihu Danlami talking about? Is it the CBN Governor who deployed over N756 billion to 3.7 million farmers cultivating over 4.6 million hectares of farmland under the Anchor Borrowers Programme?,’ Azare stated.

‘Or was it the same man who provided N23 billion in relief materials to Covid19 affected households and set up 39 Isolation Centres across Nigeria? We advised him and his thieving patrons to look elsewhere for a new target as Emefiele was a wrong target because he is not the cause of their poverty of ideas and takes their fake news of Emefiele’s Presidential ambition somewhere else.”

Danlami had in a statement criticised Emefiele and the economic agenda of President Buhari and threatened a shutdown of the CBN.

‘We have since reliably gathered that the smear campaign against Emefiele was being sponsored by some faceless prominent Nigerians who want to have their cronies in charge of the apex bank so that they can continue to loot the nation’s treasury unabated and to use funds from the bank to bankroll their vaulted political ambitions. As a responsible youth organisation, we find it ridiculous, shameful and embarrassing that Salihu Danlami can drag the good name of our group into this mess,’ Azare said.

‘No wonder Salihu has refused to hand over as the Speaker of our dear organisation in the past seven years that he led the Assembly until he was disgraced out a few days ago. It is clear that his desperation to remain in power is just to continue to use the name of the group to carry out nefarious activities to feather his nest,’ the statement concluded.

