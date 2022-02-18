From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum ( AYCF) has cautioned the Governor of Ondo State Rotimi Akerelodu to tread cautiously in “condoning the latest round of harassment of Northerners in the State”.

In a statement signed by the Forum’s National President, Alhaji Yerima Shettima took a swipe at the Ondo State government’s “looking the other way while Northerners get purportedly arrested by armed militia disguised as Omotekun, on trumped up charges”.

The AYCF, in the statement condemned in strong terms the activities of “armed gangs masquerading as security agents in a nation where the police, the DSS, NSCDC and others are the only recognized enforcers of law and order”.

AYCF said: ” We wish to sound a strong note warning, that the Ondo State Government should stop turning a blind eye to the attack on innocent Nigerians from the North who are doing legitimate business in the State.

“If the people of Northern Nigeria had taken the same path of extra judicial harassment, by now no indigene of Ondo State would have been living and doing business in the region.

“We have had enough of this unbridled harassment and intimidation of Northerners in Ondo State and we are beginning to see that the disposition of the State governor is what has emboldened extra-judicial militia outfits to make innocent Northerners in Ondo the butt of shameful intimidation”.