Abel Leonard, lafia

A youth group under the aegis of Arewa Youths South-south and South-east, have endorsed former Governor of Nasarawa state and Senator representing Nasarawa South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Umaru Al-Makura, for the position of National Chairman in the forthcoming National Convention of the All Progressives Congress slated for March 26th.

In a statement signed and made available to our Correspondent in Lafia on Thursday, Spokesperson of the group, Anas Yero, said they were endorsing Al-Makura because the present reality of politics in Nigeria could only be handled by a dynamic leader such as him, stressing that he alone has the capacity to lead the party to victory in the 2023 general elections.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Yero explained that the group which comprised northern youths living in the South-south and South-east geopolitical zones decided to endorse the Nasarawa state former governor because he is energetic and has vast political experiences which he would use in contributing to the growth of the party and Nigeria if elected into office to as Chairman of the APC.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He said, “Among all the aspirants from the North Central zone, none of them has what it takes to challenge Al-Makura because of his credibility, competence, capacity, agility, political prowess and modern political experiences.

“His candidature has no match thus the simple reason why he is wildly accepted across all the six geopolitical zones in the country that is why we the youths from the northern Nigeria living within the South-south and South-east geopolitical zones also decided to support and endorse Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura for the national chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress.

“Therefore, there is need for stakeholders and all members of the APC to consider him for the top party position and not old people with analog ideas in this present democratic dispensation as doing so could affect the growth and progress of the party”, the statement read.