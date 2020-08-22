Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Three years after a quit notice order issued to Igbo in the northern part of the country, the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) yesterday tendered apology to Ndigbo over their earlier eject order.

National President of the group, Alhaji Shettima Yerima tendered the apology when he led a group of Northern youth leaders on a visit to Mr Ralph Uwazuruike, leader of Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and Biafran Independent Movement (BIM) in Owerri on Friday. Yerima said he came to sue for peace among the Igbo and Northerners, so that the two tribes can live in harmony any where in the country.

While explaining further on the quit notice, Yerima said the group regretted the inconveniences the order caused the Igbo living in the North during the period.

He however revealed that the intention of the quit notice was to expose corrupt Igbo leaders and not to instigate crises among the two ethnic groups. Yerima said henceforth, AYCF would protect the interest and security of the Igbo in the North.

“Some elements are working against the unity of Igbo in the North that is why we issued the quit order, but now we want to prove to the world that the two races are still together.

“I came to preach peace and unity and peaceful coexistence between the Igbo and Northerners because we see everybody in the country as one.

“Our earlier position on Igbo in the North is regretted, we are suing for peace that will usher in peaceful coexistence and I guarantee security of Igbo in the North.His host, Uwazuruike in his speech commended Yerima for the bold step he took to sue for peace.

He said he would ensure that Northerners are not harassed or intimidated in Imo and warned that any attack on the Northerners in Imo will be repealed.

Recall that Arewa youths had in 2017 issued a quit notice order for Igbo living in the North to vacate the area.