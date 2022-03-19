From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Arewa Consultative Youth Movement (ACYM) has lauded the judgement of the Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, which on Friday, nullified Section 84 (12) of the newly amended Electoral Act.

In a statement made available to the media in Abuja on Saturday, the ACYM said the sound judgment which affirmed that the controversial section was a violation of the provisions of the nation’s constitution deserved to be celebrated.

The group said with the judgment, the coast is now clear for public office holders who were discriminated against by the section to exercise their right to participate fully in their political parties’ conventions and primaries as enshrined in the constitution.

The statement read: