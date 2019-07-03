The Arewa Youth Parliament (AYP) has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm Prof. Nelson Brambaifa, as substantive Managing Director (MD) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) following his laudable initiatives in office.

The group, which made the appeal on Wednesday in Abuja, noted that Prof. Brambaifa had ensured transparency in the management of the commission.

The AYP explained that the NDDC Acting MD had towed the path of President Buhari’s incorruptibility by jettisoning the era of collecting kickbacks from contractors, adding that corruption was responsible for most poorly executed projects.

The Arewa youths while applauding the achievements of Brambaifa so far in office, revealed that the new leadership of the commission had put to an end the era of overvalued and substandard contracts.

“We are aware that plans are in the pipeline to establish an anti-corruption unit in the NDDC as a way of promoting prudent management of resources.

“We herein appeal to President Muhammad Buhari to confirm the appointment of Prof. Brambaifa as a substantive Managing Director of NDDC in order to consolidate on the quest for transparency and efficiency in public service Agencies,” the group said in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Aminu Bello.

According to the group, the new management of the commission has ensured continuity of projects it inherited as well as enthroned a regime of prompt payment of salaries and outstanding contract payments, a feat that is unprecedented in the history of NDDC.

“Prof. Nelson Brambaifa has shown uncommon patriotism in the administration of the NDDC.

“He has shown clear understanding of the essence for which the commission was established by ensuring that the intervention programmes and projects are delivered on time and in a manner that will serve its purpose.

“Within his short period in office, no contractor has to pay 10 – 20 per cent kickbacks before being paid for jobs done.

“Prior to his coming, kickbacks was the order of the day, a situation that gave rise to poor jobs and in some cases abandoned projects with the attendant controversies that trailed the commission,” the group said.

It added that the achievement the commission recorded under Brambaifa was responsible for the good showing APC had in Bayelsa, winning a Senatorial seat and two House of Representative members in the 2019 general election.(NAN)