From Paul Orude Bauchi

The Coalition of Arewa Youths Progressive Forum (CAYPF) has expressed satisfaction with the successes so far recorded by the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

In a statement signed by the National Chairman of CAYPF, Alhaji Salihu Magaji, and made available to Sunday Sun, the group said: “We are happy to get a quintessential, rare breed Managing Director, Alhaji Mohammed Goni Alkali, who is honest, transparent and upright in heading the Commission.”

“Alkali makes us proud and does a lot to change the narratives in the North East. In fact he has justified the confidence reposed in him by President Muhammadu Buhari, because he has put his detractors to shame and we pray he will continue to do more for the North East and the country in general in 2022.

“When one considers the decay in infrastructure across the country and the bureaucracy that hinders the smooth operations of many government agencies and compare it with successes recorded by NEDC, the recent successes in such a short period of time of one year is incredibly stupendous.”

Magaji, who described Alkali’s managerial skills as outstanding, said the institution of the NEDC was one of the pillars and successes of the Buhari administration, among its other laudable achievements.

“The fair and just provision of 3500 housing units, houses across the six Northeastern states of Adamawa, Borno Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe States to ease the sufferings of internally iisplaced persons (IDPs) and the entire people of the Northeastern states, and the construction of 1000 housing units in Borno State while the remaining five states’ 500 housing units are being constructed have been huge successes,” he added.